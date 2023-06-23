He who pollutes sometimes pays. After the agreements announced at the beginning of the month by Chemours, DuPont and Corteva for 1,185 million dollars, this Thursday it was the manufacturing and chemical group 3M that reached an out-of-court agreement to pay up to 12,500 million dollars for water contamination with their perfluoroalkyls (PFAS), a group of chemical agents that do not break down and can accumulate over time, with harmful effects on human health.

3M has announced through a statement that the disbursements will be made over 13 years and that their updated value is 10.3 billion dollars. This implies that the actual disbursements will be of a higher amount, than the plaintiffs have estimated that 12,500 million dollars. 3M itself, in the documentation registered with the Market and Stock Exchange Commission (SEC) admits that it expects the final figure to rise to those 12,500 million (about 11,400 million euros at the current exchange rate).

The agreement provides for 3M to make annual payments from 2024 to 2036. The final amount may vary somewhat and will depend on various factors, mainly on which of the plaintiffs and assimilates are entitled to compensation when testing positive for contamination.

The full text of the agreement, 45 pages, has been registered with the SEC. The agreement gives 3M the option to terminate it if the number of plaintiffs and associates who qualify for awards but choose not to participate and sue on their own exceeds certain levels. In the text, 3M does not expressly admit any fault or wrongdoing and does not waive any defense.

“This historic settlement is the largest amount ever paid by a single company to settle lawsuits related to contaminated drinking water and provides critical compensation to protect our nation’s drinking water supplies and improve our water treatment infrastructure to address this new threat”, Paul Napoli said in a statement, lawyer for the plaintiffs who has negotiated the compensation. “This agreement sends a clear message that corporations like 3M must take responsibility for the fallout from the chemicals they produce,” he added.

3M has avoided a trial that was to begin this month in Charleston (South Carolina). When it was suspended, it already transpired that it was because a multimillion-dollar extrajudicial agreement was being finalized, of which there has been no confirmation until this Thursday.

According to information provided by 3M, the agreement, subject to court approval, will provide funding to drinking water suppliers across the country for PFAS treatment technologies without the need for further litigation, including those that can detect PFAS in the future. The agreement provides funding for water providers to test for PFAS.

Also resolves litigation related to Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) water contamination in Charleston, South Carolina. That fire extinguishing substance contained contaminants and has been used in numerous tests before it was found to permanently contaminate water. 3M was the only company to make and sell AFFF with perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, or PFOS, a particularly harmful type of PFAS that studies have linked to increased risk of cancer and other serious diseases, according to the plaintiffs.

Impact on results

“This is a significant step forward for 3M, building on our actions including our announced exit from PFOA and PFOS manufacturing more than 20 years ago, our most recent investments in state-of-the-art water filtration technology at our operations of chemical manufacturing, and our announcement that we will exit all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025,” 3M Chairman and CEO Mike Roman said in a statement.

3M will take a pre-tax charge of approximately $10.3 billion to its second-quarter 2023 results. That will mean the company is in losses not just for the quarter, but most likely for the year as a whole. In the year 2022 it had a profit of 5,777 million dollars.

Researchers have discovered that PFAS, an industrial product used since the 1950s in products ranging from computer chips and nonstick pans to cosmetics and fire-fighting foam, never break down naturally. They remain in the water or in the body unless they are removed or destroyed by burning or new technologies. The US Environmental Protection Agency claims that PFASs are linked to developmental delays in children and an increased risk of cancer, though 3M denies this.

3M is the leading manufacturer of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances. The out-of-court agreement covers the claims of the local water suppliers, but does not shield the company from the claims of state prosecutors for the contamination of rivers and streams, the accusations of the federal government, the claims for personal and material damages, or other class actions. Some analysts put the global liability that 3M may face at tens of billions of dollars. The company has assured this Thursday that it “will continue to address other PFAS litigation by defending itself in court or through negotiated resolutions, all as appropriate.”

