06/22/2023 – 20:39

The American group 3M reached an agreement to pay between 10.5 and 12.5 billion dollars (between 50 and 60 billion reais) to end lawsuits in the United States for contamination of drinking water with PFAS, chemical components called “pollutants”. eternal”.

The agreement, which still needs to be validated by a judge, provides for payment over 13 years, between 2024 and 2036, according to a document released on Thursday (22).

The money is expected to fund treatment technologies for water management systems that test positive for PFAS, as well as to pay for future testing.

The total amount of payments will depend on the tests that eventually prove negative.

The settlement made public in a company filing includes that the plaintiffs agree to release 3M from PFAS claims and any punitive damages.

For this matter, the group has registered a sum of 10.3 billion dollars (R$ 49 billion) in its accounts.

It’s an “important step” for 3M, said Mike Roman, the group’s chief executive, in a statement. The company has already committed to stop producing these chemical components by 2025.

These substances are widely present in daily life such as packaging, cosmetics, electronics, among others. Over time, they accumulate in the air, soil, river water, food and even the human body, and are very little degradable.























