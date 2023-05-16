The company 3M, American multinational of technology, safety and health of the worker, dismissed the executive Michael Vale for inappropriate conduct.

An official statement revealed that the removal was due to “inappropriate personal conduct and violation of company policy, unrelated to the operations and financial performance of the company”. The information is from The Independent.

Vale was a longtime employee, having been with the company for 30 years. Within the last month, he was promoted to the position of business director and national director. He was supervisor of security and industrial, transportation and electronics, and consumer, covering customer operations, country governance, and emerging markets.

“The company has begun a search for Mr. OK. Effective immediately, leaders of 3M’s Industrial and Safety Business, Consumer Business, Transportation and Electronics Business report to 3M President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Roman,” it said in a statement.