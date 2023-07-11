Timur Perlin will temporarily stop making radio on NPO 3FM from October. The radio station announced this on Tuesday. The 3FM DJ is taking a sabbatical to do something else.

“I find it very difficult to say goodbye to the nicest radio station in the Netherlands,” says Perlin. “But I feel I have to take another step to give my life a new (big or small) direction. And I am very much looking forward to that!”

3FM station manager Menno de Boer thinks it’s good that Perlin dares to choose for himself. “It shows guts when you take a sabbatical to do something completely different,” says De Boer. ,,I wish him a lot of success, but above all a lot of fun in the coming months on his sabbatical. We hope to hear him back on the channel soon!”

Perlin can be heard on 3FM since 2008 and has since made various programs, such as Open Radio with Rámon Verkoeijen. He also came up with popular radio items such as Flirt Je Stijf and Mama Appelsap. Last year he presented Requestival.

