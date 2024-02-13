Despite its popularity, the Nintendo 3DS has become a console that the Big N no longer wants to support. This has been a reality for years, and since then we have seen how the servers of this platform have come to an end. Now, it has been revealed that the repair system for this hardware in Japan has concluded. Through its official Japanese account, Nintendo has revealed the definitive closure of the repair system for the 3DS and 2DS. This is not something new, since it happened a long time ago in the West. Now, this marks the definitive end of support for one of the Big N's most beloved portable consoles.の修理終了予定に関するお知らせ」を掲載しました。 https ://t.co/oT7KCGC6d7 pic.twitter.com/BbcgTzZxXw — 任天堂サポート (@nintendo_cs) February 13, 2024 In the event that your 3DS or 2DS has a hardware error, your only option to fix it will be to go with a third party to fix it, or yourself buy the parts and tools necessary to carry out this process. Fortunately, there are a lot of tutorials on YouTube that can guide you step by step depending on your problem, while the necessary parts and equipment can be easily obtained on sites like Amazon. If you can't carry out one of these two solutions, the only thing left would be to buy a new console, something that is more difficult than it seems. For a couple of years, the price of a Nintendo 3DS and 2DS has increased substantially, and while it is easy to find a seller, the problem will be reaching the asking price. On related topics, there is bad news about the next Nintendo Direct. Likewise, we already know when the Switch 2 reveal would take place.



Editor's Note: This is part of the cycle of any console. As much as we would like a company to support its consoles forever, this cannot be the case. Fortunately, there are always alternatives, the thing is that not many are willing to pay for them.

