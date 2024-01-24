Already in October 2023, Nintendo had confirmed that in early April 2024 it would blocked 3DS and Wii U online features. However, we still didn't know the precise date, but now it has finally been revealed by the Japanese company. L'April 8, 2024 it will be the day when everything will be closed.

The information was confirmed by Nintendo of America via their official Twitter account, as you can see below.

Furthermore, it also confirmed that until March 11, 2024 it will be possible to connect Nintendo eShop accounts (the old ones, used by 3DS and Wii U) with the Nintendo Account (the new one for Switch). This is to move any amount of money in the old accounts to the new one, so as to Don't lose potential unused credit on old platforms.