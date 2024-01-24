Already in October 2023, Nintendo had confirmed that in early April 2024 it would blocked 3DS and Wii U online features. However, we still didn't know the precise date, but now it has finally been revealed by the Japanese company. L'April 8, 2024 it will be the day when everything will be closed.
The information was confirmed by Nintendo of America via their official Twitter account, as you can see below.
Furthermore, it also confirmed that until March 11, 2024 it will be possible to connect Nintendo eShop accounts (the old ones, used by 3DS and Wii U) with the Nintendo Account (the new one for Switch). This is to move any amount of money in the old accounts to the new one, so as to Don't lose potential unused credit on old platforms.
What do you mean that online won't work anymore?
With the arrival of this change it will no longer be possible to use any type of online function of the Wii U and 3DS, with the exclusion of game updates and the download of content already in our possession via the Nintendo store of the two platforms. These features will remain available for “the foreseeable future”, which doesn't necessarily mean they will be like this forever. However, it will not be possible to play online and use game functions that require connection to the network.
Fortunately, however, Pokémon Bank and Poké Transporter they are safe for the moment and can be used again.
#3DS #Wii #Nintendo #confirms #precise #date #online #closure #PokéBank #safe
Leave a Reply