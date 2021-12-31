The video game world promises to live one of its most intense years with great releases.

Despite the delays and all the problems stemming from the pandemic, it cannot be denied that 2021 has been a great year for video games. Yes, many of those great titles that we hoped to have played are still in development but… haven’t there been other great releases? Haven’t we enjoyed surprises As awesome as Inscryption or The Forgotten City? Of games of a level of mind blowing quality like Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker or Psychonauts 2? And despite everything, our main wish for this new year is the same: that everything bad that the pandemic has left us disappears at once, and that as video game fans, we can enjoy an unforgettable year full of great games.

That as video game fans, we can enjoy an unforgettable yearEverything seems to indicate that it will be like this because, Look at the calendar!, is full of bombshells of the stature of Elden Ring, Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, God of War Ragnarok, Starfield, Dying Light 2 or Bayonetta 3 to name just a few of the biggest names. But in 2022 we will also enjoy new hardware Long-awaited as Steam Deck, Valve’s portable gaming PC, it’s hard not to get excited about what’s to come. And the 3DJuegos staff wishes you to have an incredible moment like this next to us, together with the community, sharing this hobby as we have always done in the magazine.

And if we can guarantee something, it is that the 3DJuegos team does not cease in its efforts to be at the highest level. And in this new year that we are launching, we renew our commitment to excellence.

We say goodbye to a difficult year but full of good times, and we welcome a new year that we know is going to be incredible. Be very happy, enjoy the good times with those around you, and get your strength! 2022 promises to be great. Happy New Year!

