Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is the new UK boxed chart number one, and the third-biggest Mario game launch on Nintendo Switch to date.

It didn’t see as big a launch as Super Mario Odyssey (which is an all-new Mario, as opposed to a port) or Super Mario 3D All-Stars (which Nintendo decided to make a FOMO-inducing limited-time release) .

Still, this upgraded Wii U port beat every other Mario Switch launch to date such as Super Mario Maker 2 and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

As you’d expect, many more 3D World copies were sold last week than when the game first arrived sans angry Bowser back in 2013. With a much larger install base, the Nintendo Switch version has recorded around triple the launch week sales of the original.

“3D World’s feast of all things Mario is joined by a fittingly experimental, hugely enjoyable – if slightly scrappy – expansion,” Martin wrote in Eurogamer’s Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury review.

This week’s chart – put together by Chart-Track and analyzed by GamesIndustry.biz – shows 3D World actually lifted the sales of other Mario games, too. Seven Mario games currently sit in the UK boxed top 40 – meaning Nintendo is basically competing with itself at this point.

Elsewhere, extra PlayStation 5 console stock saw a boost for some Sony exclusives. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls both shot back up the chart as (some) people finally found consoles to play them on.

Here’s the top 10 chart: