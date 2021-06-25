The Sicnova team carries out work on an Air Force helicopter.

3D technology is revolutionizing the way of production in many fields. Its presence is particularly strong in the defense and aerospace sectors, where new applications are being developed that avoid having to outsource services and thus lower production costs. A good part of the blame for this change in technological mentality lies with the Sicnova company, whose business model is to promote the transition of the industry towards digitization based on additive manufacturing (also known as 3D printing) and its complementary technology, the 3D scanning or digitization.

Sicnova was founded in 2007 and is currently one of the leading distributors of 3D printers and 3D scanners in Europe. They sell some 1,500 units of professional 3D printers (industry, education and medicine are their three main axes) and last year they had a turnover of more than eight million euros. Although 80% of its business volume is in Spain, it also has a significant presence in Latin America. The company’s headquarters are in Linares (Jaén), but it covers the entire national territory with several commercial delegations in Madrid, Cantabria, Catalonia and Levante.

Thanks to 3D technology, more parts and prototypes are manufactured every day in the aerospace sector. “Industrial 3D printers and scanners have become essential for any aerospace company looking to pivot from a traditional business model to a 4.0. In addition, aerospace engineers have embraced it with great devotion as it allows them to rapidly create prototypes ”, explains José Manuel Sánchez, attached to the management of Sicnova, for whom 3D technology has represented a change in trend that has no turning back. . Of course, he believes that greater legal regulation is necessary so that the certifications approved in the final parts have the maximum guarantees.

Also the military field is making more and more intensive use of 3D technologies. Engineers who work in the maintenance workshops of the Armed Forces of many countries have long seen the potential of 3D to save costs and time when carrying out their work. This is the case of the Madrid Air Force (MAESMA), a body belonging to the Air Force responsible for the maintenance and tuning of the Super Puma and Cougar helicopters and the C212 and C235 aircraft, which for several months has been developing a succession of new parts and applications based on Industry 4.0 technologies.

Undercarriage

Sicnova’s advice has been key for these institutions to have opted for the acquisition of industrial 3D printers for the manufacture of parts with FFF (fused filament manufacturing) and CFF (plastic with internal fiber reinforcement) technologies and 3D scanners for digitization of objects with structured light.

“The technology of this type of additive manufacturing at the Madrid Air Service is basically the future,” said Captain Alejandro Aracil, head of the helicopter workshop. Among the tools manufactured in recent months at MAESMA, a leak control measurement system in the helicopter landing gear stands out, which allows to discriminate if a hydraulic leak is acceptable or not. This system saves an average of 25 hours of work per person, by avoiding having to disassemble the train to make this check.

Another tool that well exemplifies the use of additive manufacturing in MAESMA is a custom wrench for the main rotor of the helicopter, which allows to give a torque that was not possible with the original wrench. Both pieces have been manufactured with Onyx, a material that stands out for including carbon micro particles in its composition, which give it a special hardness and resistance, while maintaining the lightness of the plastic. “The global and Spanish industries are in a transitory phase in which there is already a certain knowledge about the possibilities offered by 3D in terms of cost and time savings, but we still have to continue working in that sense, informing and educating constantly to companies and potential users ”, indicates José Manuel Sánchez, from Sicnova, a company that after having been located in its first years in the Innovation Center of the Linares Scientific-Technological Campus has now moved to a new building in the Polígono The Rubiales of the Linar city.