Lightweight and portable electronic saxophones, sleep apnea masks, electric motorcycles, riding boots snowboard that adapt to the user’s way of skiing or more than 400 respirators and elements of protection against coronavirus for hospitals. These are some of the products developed from additive manufacturing in 3D Factory Incubator, the first European high-tech incubator in this type of printing.

This space arises from the “vocation to explore innovative formulas with 3D technology”, highlights Pere Navarro, special delegate of the State in the Consortium of the Free Zone of Barcelona, ​​who leads the initiative together with the Leitat Foundation. 3D Factory Incubator, a space of more than 1,000 square meters where initiatives related to the additive manufacturing of startups, SMEs and micro-enterprises, has 55 incubated projects and expects to reach a hundred in 2024. “The objective is to democratize access to 3D printing equipment for entrepreneurs, in addition to providing them with added knowledge until they detect if their product can be well received. in the market ”, explains its director, Aintzane Arbide.

The implantation of 3D technologies in the industry is taking place in a “very intense” way, says Navarro, who highlights “its transversality” and its capacity for “pure innovation”. Additive printing is changing “industrial and logistics relations”, although it will not replace all current processes, he clarifies. “There will be a mix between extractive industrial manufacturing from molds in large quantities, which will continue, and 3D printing, which will be more personalized, not as much finished product will be transported or stored as much stock like now ”, he predicts.

From food to prosthetics

The startup NovaMeat has succeeded in printing vegetable steaks with a fibrous texture comparable to that of meat. Onyriq has developed a material that when drying hardens differently in some areas or others and is being used to print leg prostheses. Both are linked to the IQS Tech Factory entrepreneurship center. “The great boom 3D printing emerged more than a decade ago, but now the technology is very mature and allows real wonders to come true. We are facing a revolution ”, says Oriol Pascual, director of IQS Tech Factory.

3D printing is in full “explosion” because it is “an indispensable tool for digitization”, adds Roger Uceda, Director of Operations at CIM UPC, the additive manufacturing technology center of the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, which was reached in 1997 by the first 3D printer in Spain. Companies see in this technology “more than proven advantages”, among which Uceda highlights weight reduction, manufacturing agility and customization. He warns, however, of the challenge they face when it comes to attracting specialized talent in additive manufacturing.

CIM UPC has a dozen projects underway in areas ranging from the circular economy to health, such as the recovery of metals from some electronic products, for example, mobile phones, for additive printing or 3D printing of silicones. for manufacturing surgical test models. The greatest technological challenge that they are trying to solve, explains Uceda, lies in the “hybridization” that allows “integrating different technologies and materials in the same piece”.

Technology centers, key to pure innovation

Many of the companies that are currently dedicated to issues related to 3D printing are born in a technology center. A spinoff gestated at CIM UPC is BCN3D, which began its career in 2012 as a small research group made up of two people. Today this manufacturer of 3D desktop printers based in Castelldefels (Barcelona) has more than 150 professionals. “Technology centers allow freedom to experiment with a pure technological purpose”, thanks its CEO, Xavier Martínez Faneca.

The market also has large companies, such as HP, whose global 3D printing business center is also located in Barcelona, ​​specifically in Sant Cugat del Vallès. The pandemic, recalls the global general manager of HP’s 3D printing business, Ramon Pastor, has revealed the “limits” of current production chains and the “resilience” of additive manufacturing. “3D allows you to produce in a decentralized way, just by sending a file, adjusting supply and demand, in a much more efficient and sustainable way. Although it has existed for three decades, now the 3D printing sector is at a crucial moment ”, concludes Pastor.