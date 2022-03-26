A breakthrough in 3D printing technology will soon make it possible to customize pills with different medications, according to iNews. It is now possible to print a tablet in three minutes, but scientists have developed a new technique to print a tablet in three seconds. And they believe they can reduce tablet 3D printing time to less than a second.

Experts at University College London believe this new technique will allow patients to print pills at home. At the moment, this discovery paves the way for doctors and pharmacists in the UK to be able to 3D print customized pills for various ailments in hospitals and pharmacies respectively. This new technique will make it possible to tailor-make doses and combine different medications into a single tablet.

Tailor-made tablet doses are rare because tablets are produced by hand and their preparation is often time consuming. This means that most people have to take one-size-fits-all pills, which do not benefit everyone, especially children and the elderly.

For younger and older age groups, tailor-made pills would be advantageous as their treatments would be more effective.

“This could be revolutionary for the pharmaceutical industry. Personalized medicines through 3D printing are evolving at a rapid pace. They are starting to reach clinical trials and, in the best possible scenario, they can be used in health services within three to five years”, said Alvaro Goyanes, the scientist responsible for the new 3D printing technique.

