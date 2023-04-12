Washington. After launching a 3D-printed rocket for the first time last month, US start-up Relativity Space announced Wednesday that it is abandoning the model used for that maiden flight and focusing on developing a larger rocket.

At the end of March, the Terran 1 rocket lifted off from Florida and managed to reach space (up to 134 km altitude), but did not reach the planned orbit.

In any case, this test mission made it possible to verify that the 3D-printed rockets “are structurally viable, capable of withstanding the maximum stress during flight,” the Californian company stressed.

The first results of an investigation show that one of the problems during the recent flight was that the valves opened too slowly. Therefore, the engines did not reach their full power.

With the lessons learned from the Terran 1 program, Relativity Space “will now turn its attention to the design, development and production of the next-generation Terran R rocket,” the company said.

Terran R was already in development, but the company has provided new details about the project.

Whereas Terran 1 was only 33.5 meters tall and designed to carry just 1,250 kg to low-Earth orbit, Terran R will be over 80 meters and will be able to carry around 23.5 tons (or even up to 33.5 tons in another version).

It’s a long shot, one that will compete with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets (capable of carrying 22.8 tons of payload to low-Earth orbit). SpaceX leads the market for heavy launchers.

According to Relativity Space, the first flight of the Terran R is planned for 2026.

The first part of the rocket will be reusable and will land again after takeoff on a platform in the ocean, as is currently the case with the Falcon 9.

The company has already signed contracts worth 1.65 billion dollars, including with OneWeb and its constellation of satellites to offer Internet from space.

“Terran R was developed to meet a growing demand for these launch services for large constellations” of satellites, Relativity Space explained.

“Terran 1 was like a concept car, redefining the boundaries of what’s possible through the development of many new technologies,” company CEO Tim Ellis said in a statement. “Terran R is a product for the consumer market.”

With its large 3D printing robots, the company simplifies the manufacturing process and thus reduces costs.