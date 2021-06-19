There medical biotechnology produces another significant result: printing a liver in 3D which will allow surgeons to perform tests with a scalpel which will then be replicated in reality. This will be possible thanks to the research carried out at Nottingham Trent Universitity.

Liver in 3D: this is how the prototype was printed

He was the senior researcher Richard Arm to develop a modality that could reproduce the organ in 3D: thanks to the information obtained by scanning the organs of some cancer patients, Arm created the prototype that will allow doctors to practice interventions on realistic liver models. The goal is for surgeons to become familiar with the innermost complexities that can characterize an operation, which can vary from patient to patient, before the actual surgery.

A 3D printed liver prototype, based on an anonymous cancer patient, features the tactile qualities of a real organ affected by a tumor, such as blood and different types of tissues, such as blood vessels, liver tissue and the tumor itself. The model, made with gel and synthetic fibers, even allows surgeons to use real surgical instruments to practice endoscopy and laser ablation techniques, during which the arteries are resealed by the laser to prevent the patient from bleeding during surgery.

“Surgeons have an incredibly complicated job when it comes to removing certain cancers to save people’s lives“, Explained Arm:”But due to the limitations of the existing technologies at their disposal, many surgeons only discover the true complexity of an operation when they are in the middle of the live procedure ”.

“Each patient is unique and has organs of different shapes, sizes and structures, so there can be many hidden complications they face – continues the scientist – But this research shows how existing scan data and modern 3D printing processing methods can greatly improve the preparation available before the first engraving is even performed. This exercise could give surgeons greater confidence and provide patients with better results, such as greater retention of healthy tissue, a reduced risk of infections and faster recovery times. “

The research also has the potential to educate trainee cancer surgeons in traditional tumor removal as well robotics and could improve robotic surgical interfaces and operator competence. It could also allow surgeons to become more familiar with using robots to perform remote surgeries.

The doctor Clarke he has declared: “This technology could give surgeons greater confidence in each procedure they undertake, enabling them to better understand an individual patient’s anatomy and potentially reduce the risks to patients during what can be an incredibly difficult and life-saving surgery. “