Among the novelties admire in the last CES Las Vegas 2023 there was the Project Arrow electric SUV of Canadian Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, the association which also belongs to the Government of the North American country. The special thing about this electric car is that it was 3D printed with the technology of Breton Genesisthe solution developed by the Treviso-based company Breton.

Project Arrow 3D printed electric car

The future of the electric car, perhaps to contain costs, could be represented by 3D printing. The Project Arrow presented at CES in Las Vegas is the first practical example. It is a mid-size SUV, somewhere between Tesla Model Y And Model Xwith an autonomy of 500km about and solar panels on the roof.

Project Arrow at CES in Las Vegas 2023

The car was launched by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Associations (Apma), the Canadian national association, which represents the manufacturers of parts, equipment, tools, supplies, advanced technologies and services for the global automotive industry.

Project Arrow features

Project Arrow represents the car of tomorrow and a laboratory to test future technologies, such as 3D printing in auto manufacturing. The project was commissioned by APMA in collaboration with the Xabaa Canadian company that deals with innovative technologies and which has involved the Italian company Breton Genesis.

Project Arrow is an electric SUV

In fact, the frame was printed and milled on a Breton work center in Treviso, with the innovative technology that combines artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as integrating the subtractive system into the additive one, making the 3D printing.

Electric car of the future

Project Arrow has been called the electric car of the future, but with the technology and components of the present. The aim of the project, carried out by a trade association, was to build a vehicle on which to attract more attention to supplier technologies.

Project Arrow shows what the electric car technologies of the future will be

Now the car in the next couple of years will road show at several events and auto shows around the world, including Toronto, Montreal, Detroit, Palo Alto, Las Vegas and San Antonio.

3D printing how it works

There 3D printing is an additive manufacturing technology that allows you to create objects three dimensional starting with a digital modelcalled a CAD (Computer Aided Design) file, which is translated into a STL (Standard Tessellation Language) file and then read by the 3D printer.

In practice, the 3D printer uses a variety of materials, such as plastic, metal, ceramics and even food, to create objects layer by layer, following the indications of the STL file. There are different types of 3D printers, but they all operate on the same basic principle: they deposit one layer of material at a timeusually through a nozzle, until the desired object is formed.

Breton Genesis 3D printing

3D printing has many applications, from rapid prototyping to the production of custom parts for medicine, industry, architecture, art and design. Thanks to 3D printing, it is possible to create complex objects as the car chassis and detailed quickly and efficiently, allowing greater flexibility and customization in the production process.

Photo Project Arrow

