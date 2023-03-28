Home page World

From: Yasina Hipp

In the future, 3D printers could replace stovetops, ovens and microwaves in cooking. Scientists show the potential by making an actual cheesecake.

New York – When it comes to classic cheesecake, the mere name is misleading. Because, contrary to what she promises, the cake contains no cheese in the literal sense. Usually a lot of quark or cream cheese is used for the juicy mass instead. But scientists from the USA. They created the first 3D printed cheesecake using seven ingredients, including mashed banana, peanut butter and strawberry jam. In a video, they show step by step how the printed cake came about.

3D printed cake: “Win-win concept for all of us”

With the experiment, the scientists at Columbia University in New York want to get to the bottom of the question of whether food from the 3D printer could improve the way we eat. Jonathan David Blutinger and his team publish their results in a study (“The future of software-controlled cooking“) and show the “back” process in a YouTube video. Anyone expecting a mixing bowl and batter will be disappointed.

Several attempts to combine the seven ingredients banana puree, strawberry jam, cracker mass, peanut butter, Nutella, cherry drops and frosting failed. Banana puree and jam, for example, initially could not keep their consistency. In the end, the cracker mass turned out to be the most stable basis for the respective layers. And after seven attempts, the time had come: the 3D printer spat out a piece of finished, edible cheesecake.

Study name: The future of software-controlled cooking Authors: Blutinger, JD, Cooper, CC, Karthik, S, et al. Publication date: 03/21/2023 Place of publication: npj Science Food

Scientists want to “explore the limits of cooking”

With the cake, which incidentally was “cooked” using a laser, the Americans want to “explore the limits of cooking”. According to the authors of the study, the heat from the laser could represent an “important development”. As a result, the consistency can change from pasty to firm, which in turn is closer to traditional baking.

Incidentally, the researchers see the advantages of food from the 3D printer in sustainability. Less food would have to be thrown away, it would have a longer shelf life and vegan and vegetarian alternatives could be produced more easily. Nevertheless, the food from the 3D printer is also processed, so it is not necessarily healthier and not exactly conducive to the increasing obesity worldwide.

Scientists from the USA produce the first cheesecake from the 3D printer. © Screenshot/YouTube/Columbia Engineering

When asked by our editors, Blutinger answered the most important question, namely how the cake tasted: “Different from an average cheesecake”. The flavors would be closer together and as a result, “each ingredient hits the palate at a different time”. Blutinger has not yet experienced these “‘waves’ of taste” in an ordinary dessert.

In NRW, 3D printing was used in a larger size. Here originated Germany’s first house from the 3D printer in just four days.