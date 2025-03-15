Comfort, customization and sustainability are traits that define the use of 3D printing in footwear. What a few years ago was quite uncommon, now it has become a clear bet of many brands. It is also a line of study in many research centers and there is already a shoe company that have 3D impression on their DNA. However, it is still an emerging technology in the footwear industry.

At the La Rioja Footwear Technology Center (CTCR) have been working on research related to 3D printing for several years. The first one was DIFAOP3Dwith the aim of facilitating podiatrists and medical specialists a new procedure for the design and manufacture of better plantar organs for the patient. To reduce the production times and costs of these orthopedic devices, it opted for 3D impression as additive manufacturing technology par excellence. They continued with Ecoriofab, where the main innovative element was based on obtaining a new range of materials composed of waste from footwear, as a consequence of its manufacture or future reuse. Various waste treatment techniques were used, combined with additive manufacturing or 3D printing of consumable raw material. Now they are more focused on the project ECOFAPwhich seeks the valorization of tanned leather waste from the footwear sector to develop new materials with which to make soles and heels with FDM additive manufacturing.

«We are involved in sole designs, we adapt them, we listen to customers. And once with the designs, we print them with base materials so that they can see them and decide what changes they need, ”says Alfonso Pascual, responsible for additive manufacturing of the CTCR. In this technological center they work in two different lines. On the one hand, by projects presented by customers, which they analyze and evaluate whether or not they advance, and on the other, when the idea arises from the center itself. “We also perform services with a short development, we take the idea, design and materialize it,” says the person in charge. Pascual highlights the importance of 3D printing for footwear companies, especially those with small structures. «They greatly reduce time and investment», He says, and he has no doubt that this will be the tendency of the sector once innovation is key to competing with Asians.

The Spanish brand Fick Company stands out for its innovative approach in the footwear industry, incorporating 3D impression in the manufacture of its soles. From the first model, technology has been a key pillar in the design of the shoes of this brand, allowing them to develop soles with more ergonomic structuresoptimized for comfort and durability. “Beyond being a simple manufacturing method, 3D printing gives us the freedom to experiment with shapes, patterns and adjustments that would be impossible with traditional techniques,” says Kike Millán, co -founder of Fick Company. It ensures that each sole they design is an evolution about the previous one, «and thanks to the flexibility that 3D gives us, we have developed three different systems of soles to date. Always in constant review and improvement of their qualities ».









Since they launched their first model in 2018, they have evolved in three main directions: design optimization, improvement in the materials and evolution of machines. “Thanks to technology, we have perfected the structures to offer maximum comfort and resistance, maintaining a light weight,” says the co -founder. In relation to materials, they have found more flexible and lasting combinations, “optimizing the feeling when walking,” he adds. And in their 3D printing machinery they have incorporated latest generation systems and processes, with more precision, speed. “Now we can produce faster and with a superior quality,” says Millán, who remembers that they are the creators of the machines with which they produce their own soles.

Jaime Labanda (left) and Kike Millán (Dcha.), Fick Company co -founders. This company launched the first Spanish shoes made of 3D technology and 100% recyclable materials. It now begins its growth through franchises by the hand of world family and Alfa F, after consolidating its flagship store in Gran Vía 54, Madrid





Fick Company’s co -founder recalls that many brands have explored 3D, but mostly for limited prototypes or editions, since large -scale production continues to depend on traditional methods. However, «as technology advances and costs fall, more and more brands are considering 3D as a viable alternative. We believe that in a few years we will see a exponential growth In the use of this technology in the sector, ”he says. It also recognizes that customers react with surprise to this product. “Many enter the store attracted by the design and colors of our shoes, but when they try them and feel comfort, they are instantly convinced,” he says.

Experiences with this technology multiply, although not all reach the market. In ITMA 2023, the Textile Technology Sector Fair and clothing, Decathlon presented an innovative sports shoes created by 3D printing, in collaboration with HP and the Lonati group. Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology was used by Decathlon and machines to make Lonati’s footwear instep. This footwear combines the sock prepared by Lonati with an entresuela and sole produced with a latest HP 3D printer. All this together offered comfort, lightness, performance and quality. However, Decathlon ended up not selling this prototype.

A world of possibilities to explore The use of 3D printing in the footwear sector has only started and many product improvements are expected thanks to this technique. “Each client can design their own sole according to its type of footprint, weight or activity,” Kike Millán, Fick Company co -founder. Technology will allow you to print with recycled or biodegradable materials. Other aspects to highlight is that 3D impression will allow to manufacture locally in more countries without the need for large factories and even more advanced sole designs will be achieved, with adaptive response to different lands and uses.

HP collaborates with sector leaders to boost scalability, personalization and sustainability. An outstanding example of this bet is its collaboration with Brooks Running, where HP Multi Jet Jet Fusion technology allowed the creation of the Running Brooks Exhilarate-BL shoe. “This high performance shoes incorporates a 3D printed entela that provides runners with a lightness, response and propulsion experience,” explains Don Albert, director of Footwear in HP. Taking advantage of the precision and flexibility of MJF technology materials, “Brooks has managed to improve energy return and optimize performance without the limitations of traditional manufacturing,” he adds. At the same time, HP’s collaboration with Something Added is expanding the limits of scalable production of shoes printed in 3D. “As the sector progresses towards the manufacture located and on demand, Submithing Added integrates HP technology to create personalized and high -scale performance components on a large scale,” he says. There is a change in traditional mass production towards a more agile, on demand, local and sustainable approach.

In 2021 Adidas also presented the 4DFWD, new high -tech shoes whose soles are printed in 3D, improving the damping by 23%. Now he works to launch 3D sneakers this year, sustainable and without seams. Nike, on the other hand, took the first shoe printed in 3D last year, the Nike Air Max 1000.