Brazilian authorities have revealed Unpublished 3D images show how the Voepass plane was left at the site of the plane crash which claimed the lives of 62 people in Vinhedo, São Paulo.

These images were captured by the Federal Police (PF) with the help of drones and a 3D scanner, and subsequently processed in the institution’s laboratory in Brasilia. The processing of the material took three days to complete.

The mapping of the accident site was carried out with the help of drones and a 3D scanner, Covering 22 key points to get a view from all angles of the crashed plane.

More than 700 photographs were taken and then combined to form two- and three-dimensional images, which will allow investigators to analyse the causes of the accident in depth. “3D mapping is used to answer future questions during the investigation, such as verifying the position of certain objects, measuring parts and even making calculations,” explained Bruno Pitanga, a federal criminal expert.

Among the equipment used for this work A large drone stands out that flies at 58 km/h and can reach a height of 120 metersThis drone flew over the Recanto Florido residential complex, where the accident occurred, both on the night of August 9 and on Saturday 10. Due to its ability to capture large-scale images, it was complemented by a 3D scanner installed on the ground that uses laser tracking and photographs to generate more detailed images.

Voepass flight 2283 took off on August 9 at 11:56 a.m. from Cascavel Airport, Paraná, bound for Guarulhos Airport, São Paulo, Brazil. At 13:21, the aircraft made a sharp turn, and a minute later, at 13:22, it disappeared from radar.according to records from the Flightradar platform.

The ATR-72-500 crashed in the Recanto Florido residential condominium in Vinhedo, a town located 68 km from its destination. There were 58 passengers and four crew members on board. At least ten people who were supposed to board the flight did not do so because they missed it or had withdrawn.

Although the cause of the accident has not yet been determined, Experts say one possible explanation is ice formation on the wings, which may have caused a “stall”a situation in which the aircraft loses the lift necessary to stay in the air.

Satellite analysis revealed that the aircraft flew for eight to ten minutes in severe icing conditions, which could have caused the plane to lose support and enter a downward spiral. “The loss of contact with the radar occurred at 13:22,” confirmed the Brazilian Air Force (FAB).

The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) reported that the aircraft, manufactured in 2010, was in normal operating condition, with its registration and airworthiness certificates up to date. confirmed that all four crew members were fully trained and had the necessary licenses.

On the other hand, he regretted the accident and He said he is monitoring the care provided to the families of the victims by the airline.. In addition, it continues to monitor the investigation of the accident together with other authorities. “ANAC continues to monitor the attention given to the victims and their families by the company,” it said in a statement.

Voepass, for its part, issued a statement in which it assured that its priority is Provide unrestricted assistance to the victims’ families and fully cooperate with the authorities in the investigation of the causes of the accident.“We are prioritizing providing unrestricted assistance to the families of the victims,” ​​the airline said.

The Brazilian Air Force confirmed the recovery of the plane’s black boxeswhich will be sent to Brasilia for analysis. In addition, the Federal Police has opened an investigation to determine the exact causes of the accident, which was the largest air disaster in Brazil since 2007.

