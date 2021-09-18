A study of the New Western Australian exploits scans face them in 3D high-tech for gain a better understanding of the genetic causes of autism.

The experts of the Edith Cowan University (ECU) they used sophisticated machine learning techniques to analyze 5,000 points on faces to measure facial asymmetry in the parents of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Using this new technology is important because a better understanding of the facial features of autistic people contributes to early identification efforts and helps to understand hereditary (or genetic) causal links.

It is known that Genetic factors play an important role in autism, however there is growing evidence that environmental factors, such as hormones or maternal health, could also influence the development of the condition. In the current study, the researchers compared the facial asymmetry of 192 parents of autistic children with 163 adults with no known history of autism.

There Research was published in the scientific journal Autism Research.

3D facial scans: the search results

Thanks to the exploitation of 3D facial scans it was possible to reveal that parents of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder had more asymmetrical faces than other adults of similar age.

Doctor Syed Zulqarnian Gilani, a researcher at the ECU School of Science, said the research is an important step towards a better understanding of the genetic causes of autism:

“These results suggest that there may be a link between genes that influence the likelihood of an individual having greater autism-related facial asymmetry “, explained the scientist.

“Using these 3D facial scans of faces combined with machine learning techniques, we can distinguish between thousands of individuals subtle differences in faces to determine an overall facial asymmetry score“Continued the expert:”When we compared these scores, we saw that the faces of the parents of children with autism were more likely to have greater asymmetry than other adults. “

According to Dr. DianaTan, lead author of the project and researcher at theUWA and the Telethon Kids Institute, research helps increase our understanding of autism: “Autism is not traditionally known to be a condition with distinctive facial features, but our research has challenged this notion,” Tan explained.

“Our study provided evidence that the genetic factors that lead to the development of autism can also be expressed in physical characteristics, which leads to our understanding of the interaction between genes, physical and brain development in humans “, the expert specified: “We previously looked at another facial marker, facial masculinity, which was associated with autism. The next step of this project would be to evaluate the usefulness of the combination of facial asymmetry and masculinity in determining the probability of diagnosing autism ”.

3D facial scans: An algorithm links facial masculinity to autism

A link between the male facial features and autism it was discovered by researchers from the University of Western Australia, the Telethon Kids Institute and the Princess Margaret Hospital for Children.

Again, the scientists used the 3D facial scans used to study whether the prepubertal boys and girls with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) exhibited more masculine characteristics than those without the condition.

A computer algorithm designed by UWA researchers was used to generate a gender score for a sample of 3D facial images to create a scale ranging from very masculine to very feminine.. The gender scores were based on an analysis for 11 facial features such as the width of a person’s nose, the distance between the outer corners of the eyes, the height of the upper lip and the width of the mouth and were compared between a autistic group and a control group.

A total of 113 non-autistic girls and 102 boys and 20 autistic girls and 54 boys were involved in the study. For each sex, greater facial masculinity was observed in the

control. Further analyzes revealed that increased facial masculinity in the autism group was correlated with greater social communication difficulties as measured on the autism diagnostic observation scale.

Syed Zulqarnain Gilani, associate of UWA Research, of the UWA School of Computer Science and Software Engineering, stated that the extent of masculinity / femininity of the face varies from one individual to another: “We have developed an algorithm to measure this variation using 3D images of people, which calculates a metric for each face, which we call the gender score.“, Said the scholar.

“When we applied this algorithm to the 3D faces of children diagnosed with ASD, the results and trends were interesting“Continued Gilani. The study is the first to report that the faces of boys and girls with ASD are more masculinized than the faces of typically developing children. according to Tan: “In our previous research, we found that a more masculinized facial profile was associated with higher prenatal testosterone exposure “Tan said.

“A facial feature that is unique to ASD provides potential biological markers for this condition. In the longer term, we hope to further explore the possibility of 3D facial scans being used as a complementary diagnostic tool. to aid in the early identification of ASD“, Concluded the scientist.