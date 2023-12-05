3D eye scans can reveal vital clues about kidney health that could help monitor disease progression, research suggests. This advance could revolutionize monitoring of kidney disease, which often progresses without symptoms in its early stages.

The results of the study were published on Nature Communications.

3D eye scans: here’s how they work

Experts say 3D eye scan technology has the potential to support early diagnosis as current screening tests cannot detect the condition until half of the kidney function has been lost.

The researchers used highly magnified images to detect changes in the retina, the layer of tissue at the back of the eye that detects light and sends signals to the brain. They found that the images offer a quick, non-invasive way to monitor kidney health.

The eye is the only part of the body where you can see a key process called microvascular circulation, and this flow of blood through the body’s smallest vessels is often impaired in kidney disease.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh investigated whether 3D eye scans of the retina, taken using a technology called optical coherence tomography (OCT), could be used to accurately identify and predict the progression of kidney disease.

OCT scanners, used in most high street opticians, use light waves to create a cross-sectional image of the retina, viewing each individual layer, in just minutes.

The team examined 3D eye scans of 204 patients at different stages of kidney disease, including transplant patients, along with 86 healthy volunteers. They found that patients with chronic kidney disease had thinner retinas than healthy volunteers. The study also showed that retinal thinning progressed as kidney function declined.

These changes were reversed when kidney function was restored after a successful transplant. Patients suffering from the most severe form of the disease who underwent kidney transplants experienced rapid thickening of the retina after surgery.

More and more people are at risk for kidney disease, which is often caused by other conditions that put a strain on the kidneys, including diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity.

With further research, regular eye checks could one day aid early diagnosis and monitoring to prevent disease progression. It could also allow patients to make lifestyle changes that reduce the risk of health complications, experts say.

The 3D eye scan technology, supported by Heidelberg Engineering’s imaging platform, could also aid the development of new drugs, the research team says. It could do this by measuring changes in the retina that indicate whether, and how, the kidney responds to potential new treatments.

Researchers say further studies are needed, including long-term clinical trials in larger groups of patients, before the technology can be used routinely. An estimated 7.2 million people in the UK are living with chronic kidney disease, which is more than 10% of the population. It costs the NHS around £7 billion every year.

Dr Neeraj (Bean) Dhaun, Professor of Nephrology at the University of Edinburgh’s Cardiovascular Science Centre, said: “We hope that this research, which demonstrates that the eye is a useful window into the kidney, will help to identify more people with kidney disease, providing the opportunity to start treatments before it progresses.”

“It also offers the potential for new clinical trials and the development of drug treatments for a chronic disease that, thus far, has proven extremely difficult to treat.”

Dr Aisling McMahon, executive director of research and policy at Kidney Research UK, said: “Patients with kidney disease often face invasive procedures to monitor the health of their kidneys, often in addition to receiving grueling treatments such as dialysis.” .

“This fantastic research shows the potential for a much gentler way of monitoring kidney health with 3D eye scans. We continue to support the team as they investigate whether their approach could also be used to diagnose and intervene in kidney disease early.”