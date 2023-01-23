Dubai Municipality launched the “3D Infrastructure Lines Maps” project, in implementation of the government’s directive to transform the Dubai government into a fully intelligent model, and as a commitment from the municipality to provide the finest and best services, according to international and innovative standards in various fields.

Dawoud Al-Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The project aims to prepare a comprehensive study for choosing advanced technology to produce a 3D model and a comprehensive map of all geospatial data for underground infrastructure service lines, and the details that must be integrated into a unified source of information. The study includes testing the latest technologies available globally in the field of preparing underground infrastructure maps, such as ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology, and then selecting the most appropriate ones, with the aim of sustaining information collection and covering all parts of the emirate to update information.

The Acting Executive Director of the Buildings Regulation and Licensing Agency in Dubai Municipality, Engineer Maryam Al Muhairi, said: “The project is being implemented in two phases. The existing infrastructure through the technology that was provided, in preparation for the modernization of all data.