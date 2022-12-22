New research has used patient stem cells and 3D bioprinting to produce eye tissue that will advance understanding of the mechanisms of diseases that cause vision loss.

The research team at the National Eye Institute (NEI), part of the National Institutes of Health, printed a combination of cells that form the outer blood-retinal barrier, the eye tissue that supports the light-sensitive photoreceptors of the retina. The technique provides a theoretically unlimited supply of patient-derived tissue to study retinal degenerative diseases such as macular degeneration age-related (AMD).

The results of the study were published in the scientific journal Nature Methods.

3D bioprinting: This is how he created eye tissue

“We know that AMD begins in the outer blood-retinal barrier,” said Kapil Bharti, Ph.D., who heads NEI’s Section on Ocular and Stem Cell Translational Research. “However, the mechanisms of initiation and progression of AMD to advanced dry and wet stages remain poorly understood due to a lack of physiologically relevant human models.” See also USA, 280 billion dollars to make chips and free itself from China The outer blood-retinal barrier consists of the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE), separated by Bruch’s membrane from the blood vessel-rich choriocapillary. Bruch’s membrane regulates the exchange of nutrients and wastes between the choriocapillary and the RPE. In AMD, deposits of lipoproteins called drusen form on the outside of Bruch’s membrane, impeding its function. Over time, the RPE breaks down leading to photoreceptor degeneration and vision loss.

Bharti and colleagues combined three types of immature choroidal cells into a hydrogel: pericytes and endothelial cells, which are key components of capillaries; and fibroblasts, which give structure to the tissues. The scientists then 3D bioprinted the gel on a biodegradable scaffold. Within days, the cells began to mature into a dense capillary network. On the ninth day, the scientists seeded retinal pigment epithelial cells on the reverse side of the scaffold. The 3D bioprinted tissue reached full maturity on day 42. Tissue analyzes and genetic and functional tests showed that the printed tissue had an appearance and behavior similar to the native external blood-retinal barrier. See also Orion flew over the Moon at 130 km to begin its return to Earth Under induced stress, the 3D bioprinted tissue showed patterns of early AMD such as drusen deposits under the RPE and progression to the late dry stage, where tissue degradation was observed. Appearance similar to low oxygen induced wet AMD, with overgrowth of choroidal vessels that have migrated into the sub-RPE zone. Anti-VEGF drugs, used to treat AMD, suppressed overgrowth and migration of this vessel and restored tissue morphology.

“By printing the cells, we are facilitating the exchange of cellular signals necessary for the normal anatomy of the external blood-retinal barrier,” said Bharti. “For example, the presence of RPE cells induces changes in gene expression in fibroblasts that contribute to the formation of Bruch’s membrane, something that was suggested many years ago but was not demonstrated until our model.”

Among the technical challenges Bharti’s team tackled were generating a suitable biodegradable scaffold and achieving a consistent 3D bioprinting pattern by developing a temperature-sensitive hydrogel that reached distinct rows when cold but dissolved when the gel cooled. it warmed. Good consistency of the lines allowed for a more precise system of quantifying tissue structures. They also optimized the cell mixing ratio of pericytes, endothelial cells and fibroblasts.

Coauthor Marc Ferrer, Ph.D., director of the 3D Tissue Bioprinting Laboratory at the NIH National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, and his team provided expertise for tissue biofabrication of the external blood-retinal barrier “in-a- well,” along with analytical measurements to enable drug screening.

“Our collaborative efforts have resulted in highly relevant retinal tissue models of degenerative eye disease,” Ferrer said. “Such tissue models have many potential uses in translational applications, including therapeutic development.”