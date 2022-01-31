Mexico City- Meta continues to define its metaverse project with the arrival of 3D avatars so that users can represent themselves according to their physical characteristics and styles they choose.

Aigerim Shorman, general manager of avatars and identity, said in a statement that Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality are places where they want to expand the metaverse and the deployment of avatars is part of this path.

The manager recalled that last year they adapted the avatars for virtual reality environments and this meant that they became more expressive, customizable and diverse.

In the new update they will have new face shapes and assistive devices for people with disabilities, and for a limited time, there will be a collaboration with the NFL leading up to Super Bowl LVI.

On Facebook and Messenger, people will be able to have their avatar as their profile picture and can use it in comments and conversations as stickers. On Instagram you can also use stickers when chatting and in stories.

If in the past you created your avatar in two dimensions, it will automatically enter the third dimension, and according to Meta, it will have the closest possible resemblance.

With the goal of promoting inclusion, in this update, avatars will be able to choose from cochlear implants and over-the-ear, one-, or two-ear hearing aids in a variety of colors, and there will also be wheelchairs.

For NFL fans, from January 31 to February 28, avatars will be able to wear an outfit from their favorite teams or if they prefer, they can have a neutral outfit.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, showed some examples of these new features on his Facebook account and mentioned that in the future, people will have avatars with a wide variety of expressions and later, photorealistic avatars.

Three-dimensional avatars will come to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram for users in Mexico, the United States and Canada. As for the rest of Latin America, these characteristics will arrive in the coming months.