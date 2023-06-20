A 3D artist has recreated Chrono Trigger’s Leene Square in HD-2D, which has fans desperate for a remake.

Dott’s YouTube channel has plenty of videos on the style, including a re-imagining of Pokémon Red.

But SNES RPG Chrono Trigger – one of Square Enix’s greatest achievements – is perhaps the most obvious candidate for an actual remake in this style.

Octopath Traveler 2 Launch Date Announcement Trailer

Square Enix popularized the HD-2D art style, beginning with the first Octopath Traveler and later Triangle Strategy. SNES curio Live A Live was last year remade in this style.

In their demo walkthrough video, Dott has turned Leene Square from individual screens into one continuous area, the perspective pulled out a little to seem more expansive.

Leene Square is the opening area of ​​the game, containing the Gardia Millennium Fair in which the turbulent, time traveling events of the plot are set in motion.

The video also has re-recorded music, arranged by YouTubers Pontus Hultgren and Dracula9AntiChapel.

“Don’t toy with my heart,” said one reply to Dott’s tweet, while a pinned comment on YouTube stated: “This would be the only acceptable way of remaking Chrono Trigger.”

Would you replay Chrono Trigger in this style?