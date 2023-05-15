Water features a lot in video games – Bertie even ran a Five of the Best supporter’s piece on it earlier this year. But how do developers actually make it look so, well, water-like?

According to 3D artist Thomas of Twitter account Stylized Station, there is a lot involved to get it just right. It takes “a ton of smoke and mirrors in the background, without anyone ever realizing it,” they explained in a very thorough Twitter thread, noting “creating real-time simulated water is still really hard to do”.

Thomas stated that most developers use a variety of “cheats” and techniques that see things such as textures, VFX sprites, normal maps, and basic geometry “smashed together” in order to give the “illusion of flowing water”.

Newscast: After Redfall’s launch woes, where next for Xbox?

Thomas shared examples from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (pictured above), and Far Cry 5. According to their thread, both of these games trick the eye by layering moving textures over simple geometry.

“These normal maps do a great job of faking the micro details of waves and ripples you see on a large body of water without having to simulate anything; it’s just moving two simple textures over a plane. Our monkey brains fill in the rest of the details for us,” they explained.

Thomas goes on to discuss water’s caustics in games, or in their words “those shimmering patterns of light you see on the bottom of a pool” and “the strange light images created when light shines through a glass of water”.

According to Thomas, to create this effect in a game “all you have to do is pan an emissive texture on the bottom of your water floor” and then “add a simple distortion and dissolve effect” to simulate the caustics. Here, the artist used both Bioshock and Subnautica as examples, stating that while it may seem like a small detail, we would miss it if it wasn’t there.

The same can be said about Subnautica, which takes place almost entirely underwater, and is filled with amazing caustic effects all over the ocean’s floor. pic.twitter.com/KiBqZJO5nt — Thomas @ Stylized Station (@StylizedStation) May 13, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



When it comes to games with more “dynamic” areas of water, meanwhile, Thomas explained developers will often use a method called “Vertex displacement”.

This “allows controlling the positions of a mesh’s vertices via a shader”, and “can be applied to the actual geometry of the water”. This means that instead of having a flat plane, “you can have moving, flowing geometry”.

The CPU maintains the original positions of the mesh’s vertices, but when it passes those values ​​to the GPU, to be presented to our eyeballs, those vertex positions are hijacked and displaced by the shader, creating new and dynamic geometry. pic.twitter.com/vOnWKN3i9P — Thomas @ Stylized Station (@StylizedStation) May 13, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Thomas also shed more light (and praise) on Sea of ​​Thieves, which they say the developer took “to the next level” when it came to water design.

“Rare recognized early on in the development of Sea of ​​Thieves that most players will be starring at the sky and the water most of the time in-game, so they paid extra attention to these areas, by creating a water system that was dynamic, and had character and personality,” they wrote.

“On the open water, you have these massive crashing waves that can be seen for thousands. These waves are procedurally created and are synched to every player out on the ocean.”

According to my research, this was intentionally stylized to add more color but is still rooted in reality. This phenomenon can be seen worldwide in large bodies of water. pic.twitter.com/ErlYKOg72u — Thomas @ Stylized Station (@StylizedStation) May 13, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



You can read Thomas’ full and incredibly interesting thread all about water in video games by following this link here.