A team of researchers fromUPV he was born in CSIC He developed 3D printed acoustic holograms which have the function of open the blood brain barrier in a selective, efficient and highly targeted way, allowing the administration of pharmacological therapies for the treatment of diseases affecting the central nervous system.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal IEEE Transactions on Biomedical Engineering.

3D printed acoustic holograms – here’s how they work

Francisco Camarenaresearcher at theInstitute of Instrumentation for Molecular Imaginga joint center between UPV and CSIC, explained that focused ultrasound has great potential to treat neurological diseases thanks to its ability to generate therapeutic effects in a precise and non-invasive way: “However, applying them to the structures of the central nervous system is complicated, due to two obstacles: the aberration and attenuation effects of the skull and the complex and extensive spatial distribution of the deep structures of the brain.“, Stressed the scientist.

The acoustic holograms designed by the UPV and CSIC researchers have the characteristic of allowing a more controlled opening of the blood brain barrier than that obtained using ultrasound only. Not only that, they can also correct the aberrations introduced by the skull. At the same time, they can generate an ultrasonic multifocal beam in particularly important brain structures.

“Thanks to our acoustic holograms, the ultrasonic beam focuses and adapts bilaterally and in a very precise way on parts of the brain of great therapeutic interest, such as, for example, the two nuclei composed of the hippocampus, linked to Alzheimer’s disease, and which it has a bizarre three-dimensional shape“, he added Noé Jiménezresearcher of Juan de la Cierva at the UPV.

It is the first time that the blood brain barrier has been opened simultaneously in the two hemispheres. Furthermore, the UPV-CSIC-Columbia University team achieved this with a resolution far above the standard. This allows for better localization of the area to be treated, minimizing the volume of healthy brain tissue that is targeted by ultrasound while simultaneously reducing costs and operating time.

The ultrasonic transducer is like a loudspeaker, but vibrates at half a million oscillations per second. The acoustic holograms are located in front of it, and it is crossed by the wave. At the same time, a water-filled cone is placed in contact with the skull, through which the wave propagates before reaching the patient’s brain.

In a second step, the wave passes through the brain, eventually focusing on the area of ​​the brain that needs to be treated with drug therapies. In addition, the micro bubbles are inserted into the bloodstream. When the bubbles reach the brain capillaries and coincide with the ultrasound, they begin to vibrate. The epithelial tissue of the blood brain barrier begins to fail and it is then that small cracks open, through which the molecules of drugs to treat the pathology affecting the central nervous system pass.

The acoustic holograms are printed, and personalized for each patient, with a 3D printer: “For example, suppose the doctor has to perform an ultrasound of the patient’s amygdala. For this, they would provide us with a CT scan and an MRI of the patient’s head, on which they would identify and segment the treatment area. Based on this information, we design the hologram we need to obtain the ultrasound of the region of interest“, has explained Sergio JiménezUPV doctor and currently on the staff of the Columbia Universitywho also pointed out the low cost of holograms, the cost of which would be between 40 and 300 euros, depending on the medical application.

Currently, the team of researchers from UPV, CSIC and Columbia University is continuing to work on acoustic holograms to open the blood brain barrier, experimenting with the new technology in non-human primates. The team is designing the first human trial protocols to treat brain tumors and perform brain neurostimulation studies.

Regarding a project that affects Alzheimer’s in Italy, the Undersecretary of State for Health Andrea Costa, with respect to Alzheimer’s, he said: “In recent years, the Ministry of Health has taken numerous initiatives to support and protect patients suffering from dementia, a disease that currently affects over 1.2 million fellow citizens in Italy, more than 60% of cases being Alzheimer’s. In Budget Law 2021 the “Fund for Alzheimer’s and Dementia” was established in the forecast of the Ministry of Health with an endowment of 5 million euros for each of the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 ″.

“The purpose of the appropriation is to improve the social protection of people with dementia and to ensure early diagnosis and timely management of people with Alzheimer’s. The bottom – continued Costa – it is intended to finance the lines of action envisaged by the regions and autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano in application of the National dementia plan, as well as the financing of investments made by the regions and autonomous provinces also through the purchase of health equipment, aimed at strengthening the early diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of patients with this disease, in order to improve the process of taking charge. An important and necessary response for fragile individuals and their families “.

Alessandro Padovanidirector of the Neurological Clinic ofUniversity of Brescia, has explained: “Diagnosing AD long before the first typical signs of the disease develop is one of the biggest challenges facing the health systems of tomorrow. An early diagnosis ensures the possibility of a timely management and therefore a potential delay in the progression of the disease, with a consequent optimization of health resources and with a lower social impact. This is why it is important that scientific research does not stop and that the foundations for the sustainability of the new treatments that will arrive in the future are created today.“.

Nicola Vanacoreresponsible ISS National Dementia Observatory intervened saying that: “In our opinion, the priorities are to review the organization of services dedicated to dementias (CDCD, Day Centers and RSA) and to focus actions on the theme of prevention, early and timely diagnosis, on telemedicine and tele-rehabilitation as well as on psycho treatments. -educational, cognitive and psychosocial. It is therefore important to update the current National Dementia Plan “.

” All of these activities are included in the Dementia Fund which is pending approval. The Fund represents the most important public health action ever conducted in our country and provides for a very intense commitment and collaboration between all central (Ministry of Health and ISS) and regional institutions “.

Finally, second econdo Mario PossentiSecretary General of the Alzheimer Federation Italy: “Dementia is a complex condition and the answers that our health and welfare system must give must be equally complex and personalized. Creation of a uniform assistance network on the Italian territory, fight against stigma, establishment of “dementia friendly” initiatives and support for caregivers are just some of the priorities that cannot be deferred“.