The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the conduct of 173,952 new examinations during the past 24 hours, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their contacts, and isolating them.

The intensification of investigation procedures in the country, and the expansion of the number of examinations, contributed to the detection of 3,977 new cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 313,626 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of 12 people as a result of the repercussions of infection with the virus. This brings the number of deaths registered in the country to 878 cases.

She expressed her condolences and condolences to the families of the deceased, and her wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to social distancing, to ensure the health and safety of all.

It also announced the recovery of 4,075 new cases of people infected with the Coronavirus.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 289,276 cases.

The Ministry announced the provision of 127 thousand and 74 doses during the past 24 hours, bringing the total doses provided until yesterday to three million and 691 thousand and 591 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution to 37.32 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the “Covid-19” virus.





