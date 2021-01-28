The Ministry of Health and Community Protection stated that it conducted 168,781 new examinations on different groups in society, using the best and latest medical examination techniques, in line with its plan to expand and increase the scope of examinations in the country, with the aim of early detection and counting cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) And those in contact with her and isolate them.

And it revealed 3,966 new cases of the emerging coronavirus of different nationalities, all of which are stable and subject to the necessary health care, bringing the total number of registered cases to 293,52 cases.

And the Ministry announced that 3,294 new cases of people infected with the new Corona virus had recovered, and that they fully recovered from the symptoms of the disease after receiving the necessary health care since entering the hospital, thus bringing the total number of recoveries to 267,24 cases.

It revealed the death of eight infected cases as a result of the repercussions of infection with the emerging corona virus, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 819 cases.

The Ministry wished a speedy recovery for all the injured, calling on community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions, and adhere to precautionary measures and social distancing to ensure the health and safety of everyone.





