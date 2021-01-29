The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced that 180,930 examinations had been conducted during the past 24 hours, in line with its plan to expand the scope of examinations with the aim of discovering cases infected with the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19), and their contacts, and isolating them.

And the intensification of investigation procedures contributed to the detection of 3,962 cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of registered cases to 297 thousand and 14 cases.

The Ministry also announced the death of seven people as a result of the repercussions of the injury, bringing the number of deaths to 826 cases. And it announced the recovery of 2,975 new cases, bringing the total number of cures to 269,999 cases. The Ministry also announced the provision of 137,956 doses of the “Covid-19” vaccine during the past 24 hours. This brings the total of the doses provided until yesterday to three million and 6,601 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 30.40 doses per 100 people.

– 137.956

A dose of the vaccine was given within 24 hours.





