Fujairah (Union)

396 players, both male and female, participated in the World Badminton Day celebration, which was organized by the Badminton Federation yesterday, Saturday, at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, of different ages and physical abilities, in addition to the participation of Special Olympics players and a number of Paralympic champions from the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

The celebration included 234 matches, 16 diverse events, and many activities for different age groups, which highlight the status of badminton and the development it has achieved in the country in terms of spread and expansion of its practitioner base thanks to the efforts of the Badminton Federation in recent years.

The World Badminton Day celebration, which falls on July 5 of each year, also witnessed an introductory workshop on the qualification system for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, in which experts from the Badminton International Federation lectured.

Noura Al Jasmi, President of the Badminton Federation, confirmed that this event comes within the efforts made by the Federation within its various programs and initiatives that aim to develop the game, increase its popularity and spread it among different segments of society of both genders, attract more talents and raise the capabilities of cadres working in the field of badminton.

She said: 396 male and female players participated in the celebration of the World Badminton Day, led by the national team players and club and academy players from different age groups. The celebration included 16 different activities, introducing attendees to the game and giving them the opportunity to practice it, in addition to holding an introductory workshop on the qualification system for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

She added: “This year’s World Badminton Day coincides with the second anniversary of the establishment of the UAE Badminton Federation and the completion of the first decade of badminton’s journey in the UAE. It is a long journey that has spanned ten years, during which many successes have been achieved that reflect the development of the game in the UAE. We are happy that World Badminton Day coincides with the announcement of Dubai as the first badminton-friendly city in the world.”