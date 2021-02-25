Abu Dhabi (WAM) reinforced Dubai Silicon Oasis Its leadership position over the past few years, which made it the preferred destination for major international companies operating in the technology sector from around the world.

Dubai Silicon Oasis – which is the only technological region in the Middle East – has succeeded in attracting more than 500 new companies during the first 45 days of 2021, which raised the total number of companies registered in it to 3,955 companies until the first half of February, according to For the numbers monitored by the National Economic Registry.

In addition to the excellent investment environment provided by Dubai Silicon One, the incentives package it provides to investors has formed attractive elements for companies operating in this advanced industry to open their headquarters in the region.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Silicon Oasis was designed to be an integrated technology system, which includes the latest infrastructure facilities, services for the business sector, and to provide all support to leading companies in the technology sector .. The oasis, which was established in 2004, is entirely owned by the government of Dubai, and is considered a technology zone. The only one in the region that provides a living and living environment at the same time.

The ownership of companies operating in the technology zone is distributed among many nationalities from different countries of the world, which reflects the success and ability of the region in attracting all poles of this advanced industry.