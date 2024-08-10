President Lula is expected to travel to Rio Grande do Sul to participate in the delivery of the houses; the date has not yet been set

The extraordinary minister for reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul, Paulo Pepper (PT), said this Saturday (10.Aug.2024) that 395 families affected by floods in the State will receive housing next week. According to the PT member, the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) must participate in the delivery of the houses.

Of the 395 families, 128 will benefit from the assisted housing program, in which the federal government purchased used properties that were for sale. Another 267 families will receive assistance through the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program. Those registered will receive housing fully paid for by the federal government.

THE Federal Savings Bank inspects homes and purchases them up to the limit of R$200,000. The registration of families eligible to receive the property is carried out by the city councils of the affected cities.

According to Paulo Pimenta, the president’s visit to Rio Grande do Sul does not yet have a set date, but the expectation is that it will take place on Thursday (August 15) or Friday (August 16). The president is also expected to participate in the handover of road works on BR 116 and an oncology center.

The minister participated in the photo session held by Lula with candidates supported by the PT in the municipal elections. The president and the guests met at the PT headquarters in Brasília (DF).

The electoral campaign officially begins on Thursday (August 15, 2024). As this is a political-party activity, Lula could not attend the photo session during office hours.