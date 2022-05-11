Sharjah City Municipality has announced the provision of 48 e-services related to lease contracts and rental regulation in general on its website, allowing the customer to benefit from and apply for them with ease.

The electronic services include attesting residential and commercial lease contracts, inquiring about rental cases, requesting a lease contract document, inquiring about rental indicators and many other services.

Last year, the municipality ratified about 307 thousand lease contracts, and more than 87 thousand contracts during the first quarter of this year, through its website and service centers located in various regions and parts of the city of Sharjah, as part of its keenness to regulate the relationship between the landlord and tenant and give legal status. On lease contracts of all kinds to ensure the rights of all parties to the relationship.



