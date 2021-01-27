The Ministry of Health and Community Protection announced the provision of 86,770 doses during the past 24 hours, bringing the total of the doses provided until yesterday to two million 764 thousand and 445 doses, and the rate of vaccine distribution is 27.95 doses per 100 people.

This comes in line with the ministry’s plan to provide the “Covid-19” vaccine, and in an effort to reach the acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the virus.

The Ministry announced that 174 thousand and 16 new examinations had been conducted during the past 24 hours for different groups of society.

The intensification of investigation and examination procedures and the expansion of the number of examinations contributed to the detection of 3,939 new HIV infections.

This brings the total number of cases registered in the country to 289 thousand and 86 cases.

The ministry also announced the death of six people as a result of the repercussions of the injury, bringing the number of deaths in the country to 811 cases.

The Ministry expressed its regret and condolences to the families of the deceased, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured, calling upon the community members to cooperate with the health authorities, adhere to instructions and adhere to social distancing to ensure the health and safety of all.

The Ministry also announced the recovery of 4,536 new cases of people infected with Coronavirus.

Thus, the total number of recoveries is 263,730 cases.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

