Companies have until this Tuesday (31.jan) to apply for entry into the tax regime; more than 125,000 have already had their migration authorized

THE IRS reported that 393,000 companies have already requested migration to the Simples Nacional tax regime. This Tuesday (31.jan.2023) was the last day to join the system.

Here are the full request values:

requests – 393,337;

approved – 125,173;

waiting to settle pending – 246,781;

canceled – 21,383.

According to the Tax Authorities, the total balance of those opting for the regime should be disclosed in the 2nd half of February.

In 2022, with the migration deadline already completed, there were almost 600 thousand companies that applied to join Simples Nacional.

HOW IT WORKS

For companies that are active, the effects of the category start retroactively: it will be as if they joined Simples from January 1st.

Corporations that are already part of this type of taxation will receive automatic maintenance. Companies with tax debts will not be excluded from the system in 2023.

To enter the regime, it is necessary to access the Simples Nacional website. Then just follow the step-by-step:

go to tab “Services” ;

select “Option”;

enter into “Request for Option for Simples Nacional” through an access key or digital certificate.

After the request, a pending check is started. Once there are no impediments, there will be approval. Otherwise, enter “under review”.

The issues, such as debts to the government, are one of the main factors that make it impossible for companies to enter Simples Nacional. Therefore, it is necessary to be attentive and regularize before joining the category.

THE NATIONAL SIMPLE

Here are the tax rules:

billing limit: BRL 4.8 million;

taxes collected:

ICMS (Tax on Operations Related to the Circulation of Goods and on the Provision of Interstate and Intercity Transport and Communication Services); ISS (Tax on Services of Any Nature); IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax); IPE (Tax on Industrialized Products); CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income); Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security); PIS/Pasep Contribution (Social Integration Program/Civil Servant Asset Formation Program); CPP (Employer Social Security Contribution).



ICMS and ISS will be charged separately from the unified declaration when billing exceeds BRL 3.6 million accumulated in the last 12 months.

Corporations that are already part of Simples can be excluded in the following situations: