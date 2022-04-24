Home page World

After recently rising steadily, the seven-day incidence is now falling again. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

After the seven-day incidence had recently continued to rise slightly, it is now falling again. Just under 40,000 new cases are reported within one day, as well as 24 deaths.

Berlin – The nationwide seven-day incidence has fallen again after a brief increase.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per week on Sunday morning as 807.0. For comparison: the day before the value was 821.7. A week ago, the nationwide incidence was 834.3 (previous month: 1752.0). The health authorities in Germany reported 39,179 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This emerges from figures that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:18 a.m. A week ago there were 39,784 registered infections.

When considering the values, it must be taken into account that individual states do not report data every day of the week, for example Baden-Württemberg, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and Saxony not or not completely at weekends. This in turn leads to late registrations on the following days. A comparison of daily values ​​is therefore becoming increasingly difficult. In addition, in some federal states, school started again last week after the Easter holidays. Experts have been assuming for some time that there will be a large number of cases not recorded by the RKI – due to overworked health authorities and because not all infected people have a PCR test done. Only these count in the statistics.

According to the new information, 24 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 13 deaths. The RKI has counted 24,180,512 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona-infected patients who came to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 4.52 according to the RKI on Friday (Thursday 4.24). Here, too, there are days with incomplete reports. The RKI does not indicate a hospitalization rate at the weekend. The value also includes many people with a positive corona test who have another main illness.

The RKI gave the number of recovered people on Sunday as 21,243,000. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 134,179. dpa