Gaza (Union)

The Palestinian Ministry of Education said yesterday that the war deprived about 39,000 students in the Gaza Strip from taking the high school exams, which are scheduled to begin tomorrow, Saturday.

The Palestinian News and Information Agency, Wafa, quoted ministry spokesman Sadiq Al-Khadour as saying, in a press statement yesterday, that “450 high school students died this year as a result of the aggression, including 20 students from the West Bank.”

He pointed out that “1,320 male and female students are scheduled to take the Tawjihi exams in 29 Arab countries, including 1,090 in Egypt,” noting that the ministry’s teams opened the largest hall in Egypt, in addition to opening private halls in Russia, Turkey, and Qatar, while the Tests at the embassies of other countries.