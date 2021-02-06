The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has ruled that a car repair shop and its worker must pay 39,750 dirhams in compensation to the owner of a vehicle, for causing them to burn.

The owner of the vehicle had filed a lawsuit in which he requested the assignment of a specialized expert to inspect his vehicle, indicating that it was delivered to the defendant’s workshop for repairing it, but the workshop left a worker in it (the first defendant) to drive it without his knowledge, which resulted in its burning.

The report of the technical expert delegated from the court showed that “the plaintiff handed over his car to the workshop to carry out some repairs in it, and the worker drove the car without a driver’s license without the knowledge of the owner, and caused it to completely burn out.” .

The plaintiff demanded during the deliberation of the lawsuit to oblige the defendant to pay him 39,750 dirhams, according to the expert delegated to the case.

The court stated, in the merits of its ruling, that what was proven from the expert’s report was that the market value of the car before the accident was 42,000 dirhams, and that the value of its wreckage was 2,250 dirhams, and that the plaintiff sold the wreck.

The court ruled to oblige the defendants to pay the plaintiff 39 thousand and 750 dirhams with the late interest on the adjudged amount at 5% annually from the date of the judgment becoming final until payment, not exceeding the principal amount of the adjudged.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

