Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has extended his contract with Milan. This is reported in Instagram the Italian team.

The 39-year-old’s new agreement with the Rossoneri is for another season. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

On April 15, it became known that Ibrahimovic could be suspended from football for a period of three years. The footballer’s company owns 10 percent of the Bethard gambling brand. According to the rules of the International Football Federation (FIFA), players participating in tournaments under its auspices cannot have financial ties with bookmakers.

Ibrahimovic has 130 appearances for Milan. The Swedish forward scored 84 goals for the Italian team.