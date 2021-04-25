Abu Dhabi Police referred to the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution since the beginning of the month of Ramadan 39 violating the application of the decision to prevent and restrict gatherings or meetings, hold public or private celebrations, or gather in public places or private farms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19).

She explained that some societal behaviors and traditions associated with the month of Ramadan have become, in light of the current health conditions, a grave danger to the health and safety of community members, and that they conflict with decisions and precautionary measures to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” virus, such as family gatherings. The large numbers and the “solemnities” that sometimes bring together a large number of individuals, families, relatives and friends at the Iftar table for the holy month of Ramadan.

She appealed to community members to abandon Ramadan gatherings and behaviors that would increase the chances of spreading infection with the Coronavirus, calling on all members of society to adhere to the slogan “Our month … obedience and commitment”, and to support the efforts of the “first line of defense”, and all the bodies and committees that made the UAE in the country. The forerunner of the most advanced and successful countries in combating the spread of the Coronavirus.

• Societal behaviors related to Ramadan that have become dangerous in light of the current health conditions.





