Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

38,925 people visited the website of the “Hope for Opportunity” service during the year 2020, which was launched by Abu Dhabi Police with the aim of giving drug users an opportunity to apply for treatment and awareness of its harms, and the implications of drug addiction.

Colonel Taher Gharib Al-Taheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, stated that the site received about 207 requests and 64 inquiries, and the strict confidentiality of the applicants with the site was taken into account, providing advice and guidance to those who fell into the clutches of this scourge and introducing them to the remedial measures provided by the competent institutions.

He added that “Hope Opportunity” has played a pioneering role in activating community partnership, to limit the spread of the scourge of narcotic substances and strengthen relations between members of society, stressing the importance of cooperation with official and civil authorities and institutional and community solidarity against the danger of drugs, to ensure the provision of the best services to help drug users treat them. And awareness of its damages and the effects of addiction.

He stated that the opportunity for treatment for drug abusers is available without judicial prosecution according to Article 43 of Drug Control No. (8) for the year 2016, which stipulates that “a criminal case shall not be instituted against drug users and psychotropic substances if it is submitted on his own initiative, or his spouse or one of his relatives up to the second degree. To the Addiction Treatment Unit, the Public Prosecution, or the police, requesting treatment. He shall be deposited with the competent authority until it is decided to remove him. ”