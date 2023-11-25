39 Palestinian prisoners released, most of them children
Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons on Saturday evening local time and brought them to the occupied West Bank. 33 of the 39 released are children, the rest are women. Like Hamas, Israel only releases women and children as part of the agreement between the two warring parties.
One of the released prisoners is Israa Jaabi, a 38-year-old woman who gained relative fame for exploding a gas canister in her car at a checkpoint. She injured an Israeli agent and was sentenced to eleven years in prison in 2015. On Friday, Israel also released 39 Palestinians.
Seventeen released hostages arrived in Israel
The seventeen hostages released by Hamas on Saturday are in Israel. The Israeli army has confirmed that reports the BBC. After a brief stop at an air base in the south of the country, where the released hostages will be examined by doctors, they will fly to Tel Aviv, where they will be treated in various hospitals.
Earlier on Saturday, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the Israeli hostages included eight children, including a 3-year-old child, and five women. Almost all of them were kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7. In addition, four more foreign hostages have been released.
