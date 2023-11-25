39 Palestinian prisoners released, most of them children

Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons on Saturday evening local time and brought them to the occupied West Bank. 33 of the 39 released are children, the rest are women. Like Hamas, Israel only releases women and children as part of the agreement between the two warring parties.

One of the released prisoners is Israa Jaabi, a 38-year-old woman who gained relative fame for exploding a gas canister in her car at a checkpoint. She injured an Israeli agent and was sentenced to eleven years in prison in 2015. On Friday, Israel also released 39 Palestinians.