Less than 10% of micro and small companies obtain financing via public or private banks

Faced with the difficulty of accessing bank credit, 39% of small businesses have used credit cards as a financing method. The data is from the 10th edition of the survey “Small Business Financing in Brazil”carried out by Sebrae.

According to the survey, only a small portion of micro and small companies obtain loans from public (4%) and private (7%) banks. The president of Sebrae, Décio Lima, attributes the result to bureaucracy, the requirement for guarantees and high interest rates.

“For these reasons, entrepreneurs end up seeking financing outside banks and opting for credit cards or negotiating terms with suppliers. Access to credit in Brazil is still one of the major obstacles that prevent the country’s economic and social development in a more vigorous and sustainable way”it says.

The 2nd type of financing most used by small businesses is paying suppliers in installments (20%). Then appear special checks (7%) and money from friends and relatives (7%) and only then banks.

Types of financing:

credit card (personal or business): 39%;

39%; payment of suppliers in installments: 20%;

20%; overdraft: 7%;

7%; money from friends and relatives: 7%;

7%; loans from private banks: 7%;

7%; loans from public banks: 4%.

The research carried out 6,237 telephone interviews from June 1 to 30, 2023. Individual microentrepreneurs and owners of micro and small businesses in the commerce, services and industry sectors were interviewed.