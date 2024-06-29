Only 11% of respondents responded that full recovery will take less than 12 months

Datafolha Search released this Saturday (June 29, 2024) shows that 39% of Gauchos think that the reconstruction of Rio Grande do Sul after the floods that have devastated the State since the end of April 2024 will take more than 4 years.

The survey asked respondents the following question: “In your opinion, how long will it take for RS to fully recover from the floods that occurred in the last 2 months?”.

Here are the answers:

in up to 1 month – 0%;

– 0%; in 1 to 3 months – 1%;

– 1%; in 3 to 6 months – 3%;

– 3%; in 6 months 1 year ago – 11%;

– 11%; in 1 to 2 years – 25%;

– 25%; in 3 to 4 years – 18%;

– 18%; more of 4 years – 39%;

– 39%; do not know – 3%.

Datafolha conducted 567 in-person interviews with people over 16 years old in the State, from June 17 to 22, 2024. The survey’s margin of error for the RS segment is 4 percentage points, either way.

According to RS Civil Defense, the rains killed 179 people; another 34 are missing. More than 2.3 million people were affected in 478 municipalities in the state.