The Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai revealed that 39 new educational institutions have joined the educational community in the emirate, as the new academic year approaches and the educational process begins in various educational institutions in the emirate.

The new educational institutions, which will enter service in the coming few days, include five new private schools that follow the British curriculum, one school that follows the French curriculum, 29 new early childhood centres, and four new higher education institutions licensed by the Authority, reflecting the continuous growth of the private education system in Dubai, which enhances its position as an attractive educational destination and incubator of distinguished education at the regional level, in addition to diversifying the options available to students and their families in various educational sectors in the emirate.

The total capacity of the new private schools exceeds 16,000 seats with varying tuition fees to meet the needs of different segments. The list includes Dubai British School in Jumeirah, GEMS Founders School in Dubai South, New Dawn Private School in Muhaisnah 4, Hampton Heights International School in Al Twar, Springfield International School in Al Aweer, and Lycée Francis Jean Mermoz South in Al Barsha South, which applies the French curriculum.

The majority of the 29 new early childhood centres scheduled to open during the 2024-25 academic year will offer the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum. In addition, seven new early childhood centres opened in June and July, including the first early childhood centre to offer the Chinese curriculum.

Dubai’s higher education sector is witnessing continuous growth with the opening of four new international higher education institutions, including three institutions offering academic programmes leading to bachelor’s or master’s degrees: SKEMA Business School from France, Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, and Symbiosis International University from India, while New Horizons Business School will offer an MBA degree, as part of the partnership between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China.

“The continued growth of the private education system in the emirate reflects the commitment to providing diverse and high-quality educational options for students across all sectors of education and learning,” said Aisha Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai.

She stressed that the new educational institutions, including schools, early childhood centres and international universities, constitute a qualitative addition to the education system in the emirate.

She added: “We are committed to continuing to enhance Dubai’s position as a global hub for high-quality education regionally and internationally, and to supporting the needs of our students, teachers and parents, by continuing to work together to ensure that every student in Dubai receives the best quality education, within a rich educational environment that contributes to preparing and empowering them with future skills.”

The private education system in Dubai includes 220 private schools, 274 early childhood centres, and 38 higher education institutions licensed by the Authority, as the three sectors witnessed a record growth in the number of students enrolled during the last academic year.