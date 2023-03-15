Government blames previous management for damage of BRL 2 billion to public coffers

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday (14.Mar.2023) that the previous government left a stock of 27.1 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 about to expire, “no time for distribution and use”.

Since 2021, 38.9 million doses would have been discarded. The damage to public coffers is estimated at around R$ 2 billion, according to a note issued by the ministry.

Read the amount of vaccines expired since 2021:

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) blamed the previous management, of the ex-president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), for the losses. He said that the Transition team did not receive information about stocks and validity of vaccines.

To prevent more immunizers from winning, the Ministry of Health said it is working in partnership with the councils of state and municipal health secretaries. “The effort to use and distribute vaccines represents an act of respect for the population and public responsibility towards the Brazilian people”, he concluded.

Here is the full statement from the Ministry of Health:

“With respect to the transparency of information of public interest, the Ministry of Health informs:

“The previous government denied the Transition team information about vaccine stocks and validity. Upon taking over, the current management of the Ministry of Health was faced with a scenario of 27.1 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 without enough time for distribution and use.

“In all, including the amount lost in 2023, the waste of vaccines against Covid-19 has reached 38.9 million doses since 2021. A loss of around R$ 2 billion to public coffers. Of this total, more than 33 million doses have already been sent for incineration.

“In the next 90 days, another 5 million doses expire and another 15 million doses will expire in 180 days.

“The Ministry of Health sought a solution agreed upon with the council of state and municipal health secretaries – Conas and Conasems – for a joint effort to prevent further waste. Other actions are also being agreed within the National Movement for Vaccination.

“The effort to use and distribute vaccines represents an act of respect for the population and public responsibility towards the Brazilian people.

“VACCINES AGAINST COVID-19 EXPIRED

2021 – 1,904,140

2022 – 9,922,430

2023 (until 02/28) – 27,125,070

Total: 38,951,640”