The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Rostov Region began to search for 39 former prisoners who escaped from the SVO from the Storm Z detachment

A group of 39 servicemen of the Storm Z detachment fled with weapons from the zone of the special military operation (SVO) to the Rostov region. Publications report it Base And 161.RU with reference to sources in power structures.

A detachment of Storm fighters, according to insiders, was based near Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). It consisted of former prisoners who voluntarily entered into a contract with the Ministry of Defense in Russian colonies and prisons.

The alleged escape took place on Wednesday, May 24. The deserters left the area of ​​operations in several vehicles. Previously, they killed an employee of the Ministry of State Security (MGB) of the LPR.

He tried to stop deserters from escaping Portal source 161.RU

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Rostov region did not officially confirm, but did not refute the information of journalists either.

Deserters wanted by police and border guards

Sources of publications claim that because of the incident, the security forces have strengthened patrol posts near checkpoints at the entrance to the Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics. They were instructed to carefully inspect passing cars, check drivers and passengers against databases.

Enhanced verification goes on all fronts. Presumably, the deserted servicemen are moving around in several vehicles. So far, this information is also being clarified, as there is a process of dissemination of incorrect information in order to send a false trail. Portal source 161.RU

In addition, law enforcement officers suggest that former convicts could change into civilian clothes and seize other people’s documents obtained during the hijacking of civilians’ vehicles.

Information about the identity of the deserters, as well as the criminal articles under which they served their sentences, is not given.

Storm detachments were created to carry out the most complex assault operations.

Ministry of Defense for the first time shared details on the creation of Storm Z Squad in January 2023. Then the volunteers underwent combat coordination and training at one of the training grounds in the rear area of ​​​​the NWO.

"Storm" detachments are designed to break through the most complex and echeloned defense sectors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Ministry of Defense of Russia

The unit’s future fighters are recruited in Russian colonies on a voluntary basis. Presumably, the duration of such a contract is 18 months.

In 2022, prisoners from Russian correctional institutions were mainly recruited by the head of Wagner PMC Evgeny Prigozhin. Volunteers fought in the war zone for six months, and then received an amnesty.

In Russia, the punishment for desertion is up to 15 years in prison.

In September 2022, the State Duma adopted a package of amendments to the Criminal Code (CC) regarding crimes against military service. One of the aggravating circumstances was the commission of a crime during the period of mobilization or wartime.

For example, for desertion from the battlefield, committed with the seizure of weapons or by prior agreement, is up to 15 years in prison. For unauthorized abandonment of the unit – up to 10 years.

Looting, seizing the property of civilians, is punishable by imprisonment for up to six years. If during it serious harm to health was caused or death occurred – up to 15 years in a colony.