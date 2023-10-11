The school calendar for the current academic year in public and private schools that implement the Ministry of Education’s curriculum includes 39 official holidays throughout the three semesters, distributed into seven types of holidays. The calendar published by the Emirates Foundation for School Education on its website indicated that the first official holiday was the Prophet’s Birthday, which schools took on September 29 last year.

Next December includes three days: the first, second, and third of December, an official holiday on the occasion of Martyr’s Day and National Day, followed by winter vacation (first semester vacation) for a period of 15 days, which begins on Monday, corresponding to the 11th of next December, and continues until the 29th of the same month.

Students and administrative and educational staff receive vacation on the first Monday of January 2024 on the occasion of New Year’s Day, and in March 2024 the educational field receives spring vacation (second semester vacation), which extends from March 25 to April 12, 2024, and coincides with the blessed Eid al-Fitr vacation. (for four days) with spring break.

The calendar stated that the educational field receives a four-day Eid al-Adha holiday from June 15 to 18, 2024, and a number of holiday days coincide with the weekend days (Saturday and Sunday).

The school calendar set the number of school days at 185, distributed over the three semesters, which began on August 28, and the current academic year ends on July 15, 2024, when educational staff begin summer vacation, while summer vacation for students begins on the first of the same month.

According to the school calendar, the end-of-semester exams are scheduled to be held from November 24th and continue until December 8th, with three official holidays for Martyr’s Day and National Day, and preceded by exams for Group B subjects in the period from November 20th to 23rd. .

