D.he health authorities in Germany reported 3883 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 415 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. That comes from figures from the RKI on Tuesday. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had recorded 3856 new infections and 528 new deaths within one day. The RKI writes in its Situation report from Tuesday: “The decline in the daily number of cases since mid-January 2021 is currently not continuing.”

Nationwide there are outbreaks in various circles, “which, according to the data transmitted to the RKI, are currently primarily related to old people’s and nursing homes, private households and the professional environment,” it says.

The data give the Status of the RKI dashboard from 03.11 a.m. again, subsequent changes or additions are possible.

Seven-day incidence drops slightly

According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 60.5 nationwide on Tuesday morning – and thus slightly lower than the previous day (61.0). Four weeks ago, on January 26, the incidence had been 107.6. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6.

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 2,394,811 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of February 23, 3:11 a.m.). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher as many infections are not detected. The RKI stated the number of people recovered at around 2,207,700. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 68,318.

According to the RKI management report on Monday evening, the nationwide seven-day R-value was 1.05 (previous day 1.10). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 105 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.