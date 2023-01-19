The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department announced that 3,867 people have benefited from guidance and counseling sessions, awareness lectures and training workshops, as part of the “Reconciliation is Good” program for family guidance at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, which aims to raise awareness and enable couples to overcome family disputes in innovative ways, through 46 An interactive lecture and workshop, held remotely via video conferencing, throughout the year 2022.

The Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Counselor Youssef Saeed Al-Abri, confirmed that the family guidance initiatives aim to increase reconciliation rates and resolve disputes by amicable means, leading to an agreement that satisfies both parties to maintain family stability, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister. , Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, the importance of promoting alternative solutions to litigation, especially in family-related disputes to preserve its cohesion and interdependence.

He pointed out that the expansion of the implementation of educational and directive lectures, within the “Reconciliation is Good” program, and the provision of remote attendance to all members of society, aims to deliver educational messages to a wide segment of families, in a way that contributes to reducing divorce cases and preserving family relations, through Educate couples and train them on the skills needed to handle their marital differences, while maintaining complete confidentiality and privacy.

He explained that the Reconciliation is Good program is specialized in examining disputes related to cases of divorce, khula’, and marital obedience, as it includes innovative mechanisms to consolidate and strengthen the relationship between family members, through intensive guidance sessions with accredited family counselors, and organizing training workshops rich in multimedia and interactive exercises to acquire coping skills. With disputes, as well as preparing a follow-up plan to ensure compliance with the reconciliation agreement, and to address any obstacles that may arise during its implementation.