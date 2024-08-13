The Sharjah Social Services Department launched the third strategic plan for the Sharjah Age-Friendly Program (2024-2026), after its approval by the Executive Council of the Government of Sharjah.

Director of the Sharjah Age-Friendly City Office, Asma Al-Khudari, said during a meeting organised by the department yesterday that the 2024-2026 strategy will lead to many of the outcomes we expect, as 3,864 elderly people will receive integrated community, health and housing services, in addition to investing in the expertise of many of them.

She added that the aim is to familiarize the coordinators with the new strategy so that they can build their initiatives for the coming period on it, as the office has developed a realistic and ambitious strategic plan, in which it has harnessed all capabilities to perform all activities and services according to the available resources that ensure the integration of the elderly into society. It also took into consideration the importance of providing activities that serve the age-friendly cities standards issued by the World Health Organization.

She pointed out that the strategy stems from three main goals that serve the eight axes of age-friendly cities issued by the World Health Organization, noting that the office has added a new standard to the organization’s standards, which is the standard of innovation and expansion with new age-friendly innovations, as well as with programs affiliated with age-friendly cities and communities, and striving for Sharjah to be an international center cooperating with the World Network of Age-Friendly Cities affiliated with the World Health Organization.

Al-Khudari said that the strategy’s objectives include developing age-friendly and value-added initiatives and services, enhancing the private sector’s responsibility towards the elderly, spreading the culture of age-friendly city standards in Sharjah, raising community awareness about age-friendly cities, enabling the elderly to share their experiences in society, and launching initiatives that contribute to the integration of the elderly.

She pointed out that the Emirate of Sharjah seeks to expand the scope of work in the field of age-friendly cities, by moving from membership in the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities to making Sharjah an affiliate on the network’s website worldwide, by submitting a two-year work plan, adding: “We also seek to be an international center cooperating with the World Health Organization, through: local, regional and global participation and support to transfer Sharjah’s expertise with other entities, and seeking their accession to the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities, and transferring Sharjah’s initiatives and expertise in the field of serving the elderly globally, and highlighting the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah in this field.”